Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Homer (knee) "will be able to go this week," Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Homer managed to play through his bruised knee versus the 49ers on Sunday, but he only handled seven offensive snaps while taking a back seat to rookie fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas. If the second-year pro is able to return to full health Week 9, he could have the chance to handle increased touches, with Carlos Hyde (hamstring) having been ruled out and Chris Carson (foot) still looking murky.