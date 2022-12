Homer (illness/knee) has been downgraded to out and will not play in Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Homer played just 13 offensive snaps last week in Sunday's loss to the Raiders, but he totaled four touches (two carries, two receptions) during his time on the field, so this could be relevant for Seattle's backfield. Expect DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones to operate in a backup tandem behind Kenneth Walker.