Seahawks' Travis Homer: Paces squad in rushing yards
Homer rushed 10 times for 62 yards and caught all five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.
Homer finished behind Marshawn Lynch in the pecking order, as Lynch logged 12 carries, but the rookie was the most explosive back with 6.2 yards per carry. His versatility helps make up for the losses of Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise, but it will likely continue to be a timeshare in the Seahawks' backfield. Homer and the Seahawks travel to Philadelphia next Sunday for the wild-card playoff round.
