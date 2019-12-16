Homer rushed twice for seven yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers.

Homer didn't log an offensive snap over the first 13 games of his NFL career, but Rashaad Penny's (knee) season-ending injury opened the door, as he played six offensive snaps Sunday. The rookie sixth-round pick and C.J. Prosise (10 snaps) recorded minimal usage compared to Chris Carson, who turned 25 touches into 137 yards from scrimmage. Neither Homer nor Prosise is a dependable fantasy asset as long as Carson is healthy.