Homer (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Homer's a new addition to the injury report, but working in a limited capacity is a solid sign for his availability Sunday versus the Cardinals. If Homer can shake his injury in time and Rashaad Penny (hamstring) can't, there's a chance he gets some tread on offense. However, that is a long shot considering he wasn't afforded an offensive snap in Week 3 despite Penny being inactive and Chris Carson fumbling the football.

