Homer (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Starter Kenneth Walker (ankle) is also listed as questionable but expected to play, while DeeJay Dallas (ankle) has been removed from the final injury report. Homer could take the passing-down-job back from Dallas if he's able to play this Sunday after spraining his ankle in the first quarter of a loss to the Chiefs last week. Dallas ended up catching six passes, while Homer tends to do more blocking when he handles the third-down work.
More News
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: DNP on Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Begins week as non-participant•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Dealing with sprained ankle•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Tweaks ankle in Saturday's game•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Catches four passes in loss•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Reverts to backup role•