Homer (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Starter Kenneth Walker (ankle) is also listed as questionable but expected to play, while DeeJay Dallas (ankle) has been removed from the final injury report. Homer could take the passing-down-job back from Dallas if he's able to play this Sunday after spraining his ankle in the first quarter of a loss to the Chiefs last week. Dallas ended up catching six passes, while Homer tends to do more blocking when he handles the third-down work.