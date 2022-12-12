Homer rushed nine times for 26 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers. He also caught two of three targets for eight yards.

Homer started at tailback with both Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas sidelined with ankle injuries. However, Homer wasn't able to capitalize on his opportunity, struggling to find much room to run besides a long gain of 16 yards. Although the Seahawks face a quick turnaround ahead of Week 15's Thursday night contest versus the 49ers, Homer could return to a reserve role if Walker and/or Dallas are able to suit up.