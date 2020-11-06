Homer (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Though Homer sat out practice Wednesday and was a limited participant Thursday, his knee injury appears to be less of a concern than it was Week 8. While Homer ultimately suited up in last week's win over the 49ers, he was listed as questionable prior to the contest and served mainly as an emergency option behind DeeJay Dallas, as Seattle's top two backs -- Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) -- were tending to more serious injuries. With Carson and Hyde both still sidelined Week 9, Homer should be able to cut further into Dallas' workload after playing only seven snaps against San Francisco. Dallas wasn't particularly efficient in his opportunities as the primary back last week (18 carries for 41 yards and two scores, five receptions for 17 yards), so he won't necessarily have a stranglehold on the lead role.