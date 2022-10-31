Homer rushed twice for 10 yards and caught his lone target for 21 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Giants.

Homer returned from injured reserve in Week 8 and immediately claimed the No. 2 role behind rookie Kenneth Walker, as Homer logged 14 offensive snaps (22 percent) while DeeJay Dallas handled five snaps. Walker will be the clearcut lead back as long as he's healthy. Homer is worth a roster spot in deeper leagues as a potential starter if Walker gets hurt.