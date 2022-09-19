Homer rushed twice for nine yards and caught all four targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-7 loss to the 49ers.

Homer led all Seahawks running backs with 22 offensive snaps while Rashaad Penny (20) and rookie Kenneth Walker (12) trailed close behind. The Seahawks played from behind nearly all day, so Homer's usage in the passing game came in handy. He ended up out-pacing Penny and Walker in terms of yardage, too. It will still be difficult to trust Homer on a weekly basis as long as Penny and Walker are healthy.