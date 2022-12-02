Homer (illness) did not participate in the Seahawks' practice Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Homer missed his second practice in a row after popping up with an illness that is making the rounds in Seattle's locker room Week 13. The 24-year-old was one of eight Seahawks players to not practice due to this likely shared ailment, but he'll still have one more chance to improve his status before Friday's final injury report. With Tony Jones (illness) also sidelined Thursday, DeeJay Dallas could stand to see increased usage if he ends up as the only available running back behind starter Kenneth Walker.