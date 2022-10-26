The Seahawks designated Homer (ribs) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

As coach Pete Carroll predicted last Wednesday, Homer is getting back on the practice field this week after missing the minimum four games on IR due to sore ribs. It's unclear if he'll do enough to be cleared to play Sunday against the Giants, but the Seahawks now have a 21-day window in which to evaluate whether or not a return to the active roster is possible for him. If that comes to pass, Homer likely will vie with DeeJay Dallas for complementary touches in Seattle's backfield behind lead runner Kenneth Walker with Rashaad Penny (ankle) out for the season.