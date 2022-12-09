Homer (knee) practiced in full Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
After sitting out Week 13 due to an illness and opening Week 14 prep with a limited session because of a knee sprain, Homer now is operating on all cylinders on the practice field. He seemingly is more than a step ahead of Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas in their respective recoveries from ankle issues, as that duo has yet to take part in any drills this week. If one or both of Walker and Dallas end up limited or out Sunday versus the Panthers, Homer likely is the top candidate to get guaranteed reps out of the Seahawks backfield.
