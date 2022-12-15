Homer is expected to operate as the No. 2 running back in Thursday's game versus the 49ers with lead back Kenneth Walker (ankle) set to return from a one-game absence, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

With a 91 percent snap share, Homer was the clear lead back in Seattle's Week 14 loss to Carolina, but that playing time translated into a mere 11 touches. Walker should be ready to play Thursday, though the Seahawks may not be comfortable returning him to his usual workload in his first game back. If that's the case, Homer could retain a larger role than he usually does when Walker is available, but Homer's fantasy value is still undoubtedly lower now that Walker is set to play in some capacity.