Homer (wrist/thumb/knee) will not play Monday against the Eagles, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Homer never managed to practice at any point this week, so it's hardly a surprising designation. DeeJay Dallas could operate in the pass-catching role with Homer sidelined, although the return of Chris Carson (foot) likely means any other Seahawks back seeing the field is mainly operating in a relief capacity as opposed to schematic design.
More News
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: No practice Friday•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: No go Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Tending to sore knee, wrist injury•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Sidelined Week 11•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Doubtful with trio of injuries•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Maintains limited participation•