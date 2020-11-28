Homer (wrist/thumb/knee) will not play Monday against the Eagles, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Homer never managed to practice at any point this week, so it's hardly a surprising designation. DeeJay Dallas could operate in the pass-catching role with Homer sidelined, although the return of Chris Carson (foot) likely means any other Seahawks back seeing the field is mainly operating in a relief capacity as opposed to schematic design.

