Seahawks' Travis Homer: Ruled out for Thursday
Homer (quadriceps) won't play during Thursday's preseason game against the Broncos, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
A timetable for Homer's recovery remains undisclosed. The rookie sixth-round pick will look to get healthy as soon as possible, as he could need to show well in preseason action in order to carve out a meaningful role in Seattle's crowded running back room.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Pettis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
12 breakout WR to target
Ben Gretch has made the case for avoiding running backs in the middle rounds. Here, he names...
-
WR Preview: AFC camp standouts
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are grabbing...
-
WR Preview: NFC camp standouts
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are turning...