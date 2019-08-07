Homer (quadriceps) won't play during Thursday's preseason game against the Broncos, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

A timetable for Homer's recovery remains undisclosed. The rookie sixth-round pick will look to get healthy as soon as possible, as he could need to show well in preseason action in order to carve out a meaningful role in Seattle's crowded running back room.

