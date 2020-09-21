Homer recorded 21 yards on three carries in Sunday's 35-30 win over the Patriots.
All three of Homer's carries went for five or more yards, but he was still the clear No. 3 back behind Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde. Nevertheless, Homer is holding off rookie DeeJay Dallas by virtue of his special-teams abilities, as he averaged 29.7 yards per kick return, including a 44-yard return in the second quarter.
