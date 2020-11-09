Homer rushed six times for 16 yards and caught all three targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 44-34 loss to the Bills.

Homer took the lead back role with Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) out, as he paced the backfield with 31 snaps. The second-year running back out of Miami couldn't get anything going on the ground, but he showed some burst in the fourth quarter, reeling in a screen pass and taking it 50 yards into Buffalo territory. Once Carson and Hyde return, Homer's work will be reserved for clear passing situations because he's a skilled pass blocker.