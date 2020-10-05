Homer rushed four times for five yards and caught his lone target for a three-yard touchdown in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Dolphins.

Homer was in line for a heightened workload if Chris Carson (knee) sat out, but not only did Carson play, he showed no remnants of an injury. As a result, Homer played just 17 of 63 offensive snaps (27 percent), and rookie DeeJay Dallas nearly tied him in touches with two carries and two receptions for 23 total yards. Homer did come through with a score, but Dallas was arguably more effective during Sunday's contest. It's a small sample for both backs, however, and both will likely be pushed to reserve roles if Carlos Hyde (shoulder) plays Week 5 against the Vikings.