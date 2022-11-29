Homer rushed twice for eight yards and caught two of three targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-34 overtime loss to the Raiders.

Late in the fourth quarter, Homer scored on an 18-yard screen pass in which he broke multiple tackles en route to the end zone. He was quite effective with his opportunities, but the fourth-year pro handled just 13 offensive snaps while rookie Kenneth Walker played 46 snaps. Kenneth Walker recorded 39 yards and a touchdown on 15 touches. Homer is a flaky fantasy option, as he has totaled just 12 touches over the last five games.