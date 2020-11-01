Homer (knee) is listed as active Sunday versus the 49ers.
Among the Seahawks' top three running backs, Homer was the only one to get on the practice field this week, acting as a limited participant at Friday's session. The activity was enough for the team to clear him to play Sunday, and with Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) unavailable, Homer and DeeJay Dallas will be the options out of Seattle's backfield Week 8. On the season, Homer has just 21 touches for 75 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown.