Seahawks' Travis Homer: Set for expanded role
Coach Pete Carroll said Homer will be "ready to go" Sunday against the 49ers, Andy Patton of USA Today reports.
Not only is the NFC West crown in the line this weekend, but it's still to be determined which teams will get first-round byes and even home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. In Seattle, the backfield seemingly is unsettled after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) joined Rashaad Penny (knee) on injured reserve this week. While former Seahawks Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin were re-signed Monday to bolster the RB ranks, Homer has been in the program since he was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. By cutting out a 29-yard run on a fake punt Week 13, Homer has turned seven carries into 23 yards and six catches (on eight targets) into 26 yards over the last two games. More touches may be on tap for Homer, especially due to Lynch's and Turbin's long layoffs.
