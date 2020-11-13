Homer (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's road game versus the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Coach Pete Carroll considers Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) to be game-time decisions, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, which could be a boon for Homer if both are held out for a third straight contest. In the previous two outings, Homer totaled 10 touches for 84 yards, while DeeJay Dallas had 32 touches for 97 yards and three TDs.
