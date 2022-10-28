Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Homer (ribs) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Seattle will likely wait until shortly before Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for Week 8 roster moves before formally activating him, but Homer apparently checked out fine following his return to practice Wednesday. Prior to missing each of the Seahawks' last four games while on IR, Homer had served mainly as a pass-catching specialist out of the backfield in addition to having a role on special teams. Homer could immediately supplant DeeJay Dallas on passing downs Week 8, but he's unlikely to see a high volume of touches while top back Kenneth Walker is healthy and available.