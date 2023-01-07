Homer (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Homer wasn't expected to play Week 18, but this move now means that the 24-year-old wouldn't be able to return unless the Seahawks make it to the Super Bowl. Expect Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas to carry the load in a Week 18 matchup against the Rams.
