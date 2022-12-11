Homer is expected to step into a larger role on offense with fellow running backs Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) both listed as questionable but not expected to play Sunday against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Homer was inactive for last week's 27-23 win over the Rams due to a knee sprain and an illness, but he's good to go for Sunday after practicing fully Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, Walker and Dallas weren't able to practice in any fashion this week due to the injuries they sustained in the win last Sunday, when Tony Jones (seven carries for 14 yards, two catches for 18 yards) finished the day as the team's lone healthy back. Jones, who had been a healthy inactive for the previous four games, should continue to have a role on offense, but given that Homer has consistently played ahead of him when healthy this season, Homer likely represents the more appealing fantasy option of the two. At the very least, Homer should rank as the preferred option on passing downs, given that he had served as the top change-of-pace option behind Walker when both were last available for the same game in Week 12. Through four NFL seasons, Homer has averaged a robust 5.8 yards per carry and 9.4 yards per reception.