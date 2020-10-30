Coach Pete Carroll expects Homer (knee) to play Sunday against the 49ers, Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Meanwhile, Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) are trending toward game-time decisions. It isn't clear Homer will get many touches even if Carson and Hyde don't play, but the second-year pro should at least be on hand for his usual role on passing downs. DeeJay Dallas is the only Seattle running back who has been participating in practice this week, though it sounds like Homer could be back on the field Friday afternoon.