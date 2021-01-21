Homer (knee) is one of three running backs under contract with the Seahawks for 2021, Lindsey Wisniewski of SI.com reports.

Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Alex Collins can all become unrestricted free agents, while Homer, Rashaad Penny (knee) and DeeJay Dallas are still on rookie contracts. Homer, a 2019 sixth-round pick, has mostly served as a passing-down specialist to this point in his career, handling a role that emphasizes blocking. He finished 2020 on injured reserve with a knee injury, but coach Pete Carroll hinted that the 22-year-old might have bene able to return if the Seahawks had made a deep playoff run. It thus stands to reason that Homer should be healthy before the start of the offseason program in April/May, though he may end up on the roster bubble anyway.