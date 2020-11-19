Homer (wrist/knee/thumb) is listed as inactive Thursday versus the Cardinals.
Homer is extremely banged up at the moment, tending to wrist, knee and thumb concerns. He'll join Chris Carson (foot) on the sideline, leaving the Seahawks backfield to Carlos Hyde, DeeJay Dallas and Bo Scarbrough.
More News
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Doubtful with trio of injuries•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Maintains limited participation•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Listed as limited•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Unlikely to return Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Increased duties on tap•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Set for Week 10•