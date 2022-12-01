Homer (illness) was a non-participant during practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Homer played 34 total snaps during Sunday's loss to the Raiders, though he appears to have come down with an illness since this contest. While the nature of this ailment is still unclear, the running back will have two more practices to improve his status before taking on the Rams this Sunday. When healthy, Homer will likely continue to split playing time with DeeJay Dallas behind No. 1 running back Kenneth Walker.