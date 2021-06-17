Homer (calf) didn't take part in Thursday's minicamp practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Homer dealt with a number of health concerns last season, but a calf injury wasn't one of them. Through two pro campaigns, the 2019 sixth-rounder hasn't been much more than a depth piece in the Seahawks backfield, averaging 4.7 yards on 43 carries and 7.3 yards on 20 catches while scoring one TD in 25 appearances. Homer still resides behind Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny (knee) on the depth chart, meaning he likely will need one of the duo to miss time in the fall in order to become a consistent part of the offense.
