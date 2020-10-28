Homer (knee) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Coach Pete Carroll said that Homer, who is dealing with a knee contusion, is "moving better" than he was Tuesday, indicating that the second-year running back could be doing some work on a side field to start the practice week. Still, Homer needs to get on the practice field in some capacity by Friday to have a chance to play Sunday against the 49ers. If he's able to suit up, his role in the backfield is dependant on whether Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) are able to shake their respective injuries. However, if Homer's able to suit up, he'll handle the typical third-down role that he earned by virtue of his superb pass-blocking skills, regardless of if Carson and/or Hyde play.