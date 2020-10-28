Homer (knee) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Coach Pete Carroll said that Homer, who is dealing with a knee contusion, is "moving better" than he was Tuesday, indicating that the second-year running back could be doing some work on a side field to begin the practice week. Still, Homer needs to participate with the Seahawks' main group in some capacity by Friday to have a chance to play Sunday against the 49ers. If he's able to suit up, Homer could take on a larger role in the backfield rotation than normal with both Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) looking iffy for the Week 8 contest. In the event at least one of Carson or Hyde is available, however, Homer would likely be limited mainly to a third-down role thanks to his pass-blocking and pass-catching skills.