Homer (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Jets.

Homer was forced out Week 16 in Kansas City with what was eventually termed an ankle sprain, which didn't allow him to practice during Week 17 prep. With his status confirmed, he won't be an option to get touches behind the Seahawks' top running back Kenneth Walker (ankle). Instead, DeeJay Dallas is the likeliest candidate to earn complementary snaps while Walker gets the bulk of the workload.

More News