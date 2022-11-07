Homer rushed once for seven yards and caught all three targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.
Once again, Homer operated as the clear No. 2 back behind rookie Kenneth Walker. Homer logged 20 offensive snaps while DeeJay Dallas was held to just two. A 2019 sixth-round pick, Homer continues to be efficient as a pass-catcher, as he has caught all eight of his targets for 79 yards this year.
More News
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Registers 31 total yards•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Set for action Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Set to be activated Week 8•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Returning to practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Could practice next week•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Should return quickly from IR•