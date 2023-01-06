Homer (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Homer is seeking to end his DNP streak at one game, but a sprained ankle hasn't allowed him to practice since Week 16 prep. Fellow running backs Kenneth Walker (ankle/illness) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) also didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday, so the state of the position group remains up in the air in the midst of Week 18 prep. If Walker is able to play Sunday against the Rams, he likely would be the Seahawks' primary backfield option, which would leave some snaps and touches for whoever among Homer and Dallas are available. In the end, Homer's status could receive some clarity, one way or another, upon the release of Friday's injury report.