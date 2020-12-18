Homer (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Homer is almost exactly one month removed from his last appearance at practice (Nov. 18) as he's tended to wrist, thumb and knee injuries. Only the third issue continues to plague him, but there remains no end in sight to his recovery. If he takes a seat again Sunday at Washington, it'll mark his fifth consecutive absence.
