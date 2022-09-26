Homer (ribs) is still really sore Monday according to head coach Pete Carroll, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Homer suffered the injury in the team's 27-23 loss to the Falcons on Monday. How much time he may need to recover is still up in the air, but he'll work to return in time for Week 4 against the Lions. If he is unable to suit up, then DeeJay Dallas will likely see an uptick in snaps.
