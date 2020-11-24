Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Homer (knee) is still "really sore" and also has "a little something going on in his wrist," Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Carroll didn't make any mention of Homer's thumb, which had also been one of the three injuries that sidelined the running back in last week's win over the Cardinals. That said, Carroll hinted that Homer might need some time to overcome the knee and wrist concerns, which seemingly isn't a positive sign with regards to his chances of playing Monday in Philadelphia. Fortunately for Seattle, lead back Chris Carson (foot) looks on track to return from a four-game absence this week, providing some much-needed aid to a banged-up backfield.