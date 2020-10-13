Homer registered 14 rushing yards on three carries during Sunday night's 27-26 win against the Vikings.
The 22-year-old sits just one carry behind Carlos Hyde (shoulder) for second on the team in RB rush attempts this season, handling seven carries the past two weeks with Hyde recuperating from injury. Chris Carson continues to lead Seattle's backfield with his 61 attempts, but in an offense conducted by MVP front-runner Russell Wilson, scoring opportunities present themselves more often than they typically may for other teams' peripheral contributors. Homer logged his first score of 2020 during Week 4 when the Seahawks put up 31 points on the Dolphins, registering a three-yard receiving TD from Wilson.