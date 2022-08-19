Homer rushed five times for 44 yards and caught his lone target for four yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears.

Homer's highlight of the evening was a slashing run where he broke at least four tackles and gained 33 yards, which was perhaps the play of the game. He led the team in rushing while fellow running back DeeJay Dallas led the team in receiving with four catches for 52 yards. Homer is more effective than Dallas as a runner and a pass-blocker, though, so he likely still has the edge in the competition. The duo may be battling for an increased role in Week 1 if Kenneth Walker (hernia) isn't ready.