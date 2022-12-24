Homer is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Chiefs due to an ankle injury.
Homer didn't draw any targets or take any carries before exiting the contest to get his ankle checked out. If Homer ends up missing the rest of the Week 16 game, DeeJay Dallas would be next in line for change-of-pace work behind top back Kenneth Walker.
