Homer (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Homer hasn't practiced since Nov. 18, when he was also dealing with wrist and thumb injuries. The 22-year-old has distanced himself from those two issues, but the second-year running back is still bothered by a knee injury. He'll need to take the practice field by Friday to have a chance to suit up in Sunday's game against Washington. Once he's healthy, Homer could usurp DeeJay Dallas for the No. 3 running back spot due to his special-teams prowess.