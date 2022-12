Homer (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Kenneth Walker figures to continue dominating carries in any case, but Homer's absence would have some impact on Seattle's gameplan for third downs and the two-minute drill, with DeeJay Dallas perhaps not as good of a blocker. While he scored a touchdown in last week's overtime contest, Homer typically doesn't get many touches even when he logs a decent number of snaps.