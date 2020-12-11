Homer (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Homer continues to battle the knee injury and is poised to miss his fourth consecutive contest. Chris Carson should continue to lead Seattle's backfield Week 14, with Carlos Hyde and DeeJay Dallas available as secondary options.
