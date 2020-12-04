Homer (wrist/thumb/knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants, Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Homer is dealing with a trio of injuries and is expected to be sidelined for the third straight game as a result. Chris Carson (foot) is clear of an injury designation and will lead Seattle's backfield Week 13.
