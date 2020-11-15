Homer suffered a hand injury during Sunday's road contest versus the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
With Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) sidelined for a third consecutive game, the Seahawks backfield was manned by a combination of Homer, Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas. Curiously, Homer (three catches for 19 yards on three targets) and Dallas (two receptions for 23 yards on two targets) were contained to pass-catching reps, while Collins drew all eight carries (for 29 yards and a TD) given to Seattle running backs. With Homer considered doubtful to return, Collins and Dallas likely will close out Week 10 as the team's only RBs.