Homer (knee) logged a limited practice session Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Pete Carroll had alluded to this as a possibility during his media session Wednesday, stating that he believed Homer would prove capable of suiting up for the Seahawks' Week 9 road trip to Buffalo. The running back's improvement to limited availability provides the first step towards making his coach's prediction come true, though his usage may be extremely limited if Chris Carson (foot) makes his return from a one-game absence. Homer fought through injury to suit up Week 8 against the 49ers, though he only notched one carry on seven offensive snaps as DeeJay Dallas shouldered most of the RB workload.