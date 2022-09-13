Homer rushed once for two yards in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.
Homer was on the field for nearly every third down. He played 19 of 55 offensive snaps (35 percent), while Rashaad Penny handled 38 snaps and DeeJay Dallas played three snaps. Homer's role will become cloudy once rookie Kenneth Walker (hernia) returns from injury.
