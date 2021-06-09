Seahawks' Travis Toivonen: Joins Seattle By RotoWire Staff Jun 9, 2021 at 12:50 am ET1 min read Toivonen signed a contract with the Seahawks on Tuesday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.Toivonen will need to make a strong impression in camp to have a chance of making Seattle's practice squad, let alone the season-opening roster. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.